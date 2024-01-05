Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Exams 2024 To Begin From February 27; Check Last Date

Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Exams 2024 To Begin From February 27 | FP

The Board of Secondary Education (BSEH or HBSE) announced that the Class 10th and 12th final exams for 2024, along with the DElEd re-appear examinations, are scheduled to commence on February 27. The comprehensive date sheets for these exams will be released shortly on the website bseh.org.in.

During a press conference, the chairman of the board, V P Yadav announced the Secondary or Class 10 regular, open school, re-appear, supplementary, mercy chance, and improvement exams are scheduled to be held from February 27 to March 26, 2024.

For Senior Secondary or Class 12, these exams will begin on February 27 and continue till April 2, 2024.

For DElEd candidates, re-appear exams will take place between February 27 and March 21, he added.

Exams to be held in single shift

The chairman also informed that all these examinations will be conducted in single shifts, from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Exam pattern

This time, there will be 25 per cent objective-type questions in the Haryana board Class 10 and 12 final examinations, in which each question will be of one mark. He said answer sheets will be digitally marked, improving accuracy.

Informing change in the paper pattern of Haryana board examinations, Yadav said 96 per cent of questions will be similar in all four codes of the question papers and four per cent of the questions will be different.

The order of questions will be different in all codes.

Steps to Download HBSE Date Sheet 2024

Go to the official website at bseh.org.in

Then click on the ‘main website button’ provided just below the Haryana Board logo.

Scroll down through the home page to the quick links section.

Click on ‘Date Sheet’ in the quick links.

HBSE Class 10th and 12th Date sheet 2024 will appear in PDF format.

Download the PDF for future reference.

HBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2024

For further details, students are advised to visit the official website of the board.