COHSEM Manipur Class 12 Board Exam Application Deadline Today

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM) Manipur is set to conclude the application window for the Class 12 board exams 2024 today, January 4. Students who have not yet submitted their applications are urged to do so by the end of the day. According to the official notification, late submissions with a fee of Rs. 500 can be made until January 12.

Additionally, the board has extended the deadline for Class 11 exam applications in 2024. Students can apply without any late fees until January 5, and those submitting applications from January 6 to January 12 will incur a late fee of Rs. 500. The date sheet for the Class 12 board exams will be released soon, and candidates can download and review it from the official website, cohsem.nic.in, once available. Following last year's schedule, the exams are anticipated to take place in February and March 2024.

Syllabus

The recently released syllabus for the Class 12 exams is accessible on the official website. The exams will cover three streams: science, arts, and commerce, with a duration of three hours. To pass, students must secure a minimum of 33% in both theory and practical papers separately.

Subjects for Class 12 board exams include English, Alternative English, Accountancy, Business Studies, Geography, History, Physics, Chemistry, and others based on the student's chosen stream. To enhance their preparation, students are advised to practice previous years' question papers and sample papers, aiding in a better understanding of the exam pattern and marking scheme.