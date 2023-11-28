Harassment Of Girl Students: Principal Of Haryana School Dismissed From Service

Representative picture

Chandigarh: A government school principal in Haryana's Jind district, who was recently arrested for alleged sexual harassment of several female students, was on Tuesday dismissed from service, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ordered the termination of the services of the principal who has been accused of sexually harassing over 100 girl students of his school.

"The decision has been taken following the investigation report submitted by the department (concerned)," the statement said. Earlier, the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Committee, constituted by the Jind deputy commissioner to probe charges against the principal, had found him guilty in several incidents.

The statement said the report sent by the Sub Divisional Magistrate highlighted statements from several students against the principal's misconduct. "Subsequently, considering the seriousness of the case and the allegations against the principal, this action (dismissal from service) has been taken," it said.

Soon after the allegations came to light, a woman principal was appointed to the school while some staff were also transferred. The Haryana Police had recently booked the school principal, days after he was suspended by the Jind administration, over allegations of sexual harassment.

He was booked under various provisions of the law, including Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police had said earlier.

The accused principal was arrested by police earlier this month. About the nature of allegations made by the female students, Jind Deputy Commissioner Mohd Imran Raza had earlier said they have alleged the principal used to "indulge in obscene acts" with them.