Gujarat Government Takes Action To Curb Ragging In Educational Institutions | PTI

The state government told the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday that it has issued a resolution to curb the menace of ragging in higher and technical educational institutions and has conveyed to them to comply with it.



The government resolution (GR) has been issued on the basis of regulations issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Advocate General Kamal Trivedi told a division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha Mayee.



The court was hearing a suo motu PIL to deal with the incidents of ragging in educational institutions in the state after a case of ragging by students of a medical college was reported in a newspaper in January last year.

Trivedi said as far as medical colleges are concerned, the government will file a GR in the next few days on the basis of the Medical Council of India's regulations.



The Gujarat education department has formed anti-ragging committees at the institute, university, district and state levels through the GR dated March 19, he said.



"After careful consideration and with a view to curb ragging in higher educational institutions, the government of Gujarat has decided to frame rules for curbing the menace of ragging in higher and technical education institutions in the state of Gujarat," the GR stated.

All the higher educational institutions in Gujarat such as universities and deemed to be universities as defined under the UGC Act, and all technical institutions have been directed to comply with the UGC and AICTE regulations on curbing the menace of ragging, Trivedi said in his submission.



As per the newspaper report dated January 3, 2023, three senior resident students of the orthopaedic department of a private medical college in Vadodara were suspended pending inquiry after an incident of ragging of a junior student.



The article also highlighted a report submitted by the Gujarat State Law Commission (GSLC) to the government, recommending a law to curb the menace ragging in the state.



On January 9, 2023, the HC had issued notices to the commissioners of higher education, technical education, and health, medical services and medical education departments.