 GPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 300 State Tax Inspector Posts
GPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 300 State Tax Inspector Posts

After getting recruited for the post of Tax Inspector in Gujarat, candidates will get a salary of Rs 49,600 per month for five years. The salary will be given as per the pay scale of RS 39,900-1,26,600 afterwards.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced recruitment for the position of Tax Inspector. The candidates interested to take the exam can go visit the commission’s website, here.

The admission process has already started on August 12 and the last date to apply for this recruitment is August 31. After the applicant is done with the application process, they will have to appear for prelims and mains examinations.

For the Prelims examination, screening test will be conducted and the total marks is 200.

Main exam:

The total marks for the competitive and mains exams are 400.

Paper-1 -Gujarati Language 100 Marks 3 hours

Paper-2 English Language 100 Marks 3 hours

Paper-3 General Studies – I 100 Marks 3 hours

Paper-4 General Studies -II 100 Marks 3 hours.

Number of posts:

There are a total number of 300 posts vacant for this position.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any universities established or incorporated by or under Central or State Act in India or any other educational institution recognised as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act 1956 or possesses an equivalent qualification recognised by the Government. Apart from basic knowledge of computers, knowledge of Gujarati and/or Hindi is also necessary. The minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years and maximum 35 years. Candidates from reserved category will get relaxation in the maximum age limit as per the rules.

Salary structure:

After getting recruited for the post of Tax Inspector in Gujarat, candidates will get a salary of Rs 49,600 per month for five years. The salary will be given as per the pay scale of RS 39,900-1,26,600 afterwards.

Process to apply for Gujarat Income Tax Inspector Recruitment:

Visit the official website https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/.

Click on the GPSC Recruitment 2024 link on the homepage.

Provide the required details.

Submit the application form.

Submit the required documents.

Please keep a printout of it for future reference.

