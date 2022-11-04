Goa NEET UG Counselling 2022: Schedule for B-Pharm, NEET-based courses released; check details here

Panaji: Goa's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 schedule has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) for admission to courses such as MBBS, BDS, BHMC, BPharm, and other courses related to NEET. On the official website - dte.goa.gov.in, candidates can check and download the admission schedule.
MBBS, BDS, BPharm, AHS, BAMS, BHMS, BSc Nursing, and other medical course candidates need to report on November 10 and 11, 2022.
Goa NEET UG: Steps to download admission schedule for B Pharm, NEET based courses
Visit the DTE, Goa, official website at dte.goa.gov.in.
Select the "Schedule of Admissions to B Pharm & NEET Based Courses" link under "Recent News."
On the screen will be the admissions schedule for the first year of the BPharm degree programmes that are based on the NEET and GCET.
Take a printout of the schedule by downloading it.
Candidates under the CSP, Non-Resident Indian (NRI), General (PwD), and General (Open, including EWS) categories whose names are in the merit list between 1-300 will need to report at 10 am on November 10 for admissions to BPharm and NEET-based programmes. People who are required to report at 10.30 am are those whose names are listed under the General Open category and who received a rank between 301 and 500.
The reporting time for candidates in the ESM, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST-PwD), ST (Open), Other Backward Caste (OBC-PwD), and OBC (Open) categories is 11 am. On November 10, all MAFSU registered applicants for admission to the BVSc and AH programmes must report by 11:15 a.m.