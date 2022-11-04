Goa NEET UG Counselling 2022: Schedule for B-Pharm, NEET-based courses released; check details here

On the screen will be the admissions schedule for the first year of the BPharm degree programmes that are based on the NEET and GCET.

Take a printout of the schedule by downloading it.

Candidates under the CSP, Non-Resident Indian (NRI), General (PwD), and General (Open, including EWS) categories whose names are in the merit list between 1-300 will need to report at 10 am on November 10 for admissions to BPharm and NEET-based programmes. People who are required to report at 10.30 am are those whose names are listed under the General Open category and who received a rank between 301 and 500.

The reporting time for candidates in the ESM, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST-PwD), ST (Open), Other Backward Caste (OBC-PwD), and OBC (Open) categories is 11 am. On November 10, all MAFSU registered applicants for admission to the BVSc and AH programmes must report by 11:15 a.m.

