GGSIPU Delhi to begin online counseling registration from May 19 at ipu.admissions.nic.in

NEW DELHI: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will begin enrollment for centralized online counselling on May 19, 2023, for admission to MBA, LLB, LLM, and B.Tech. programs for the academic session 2023-24.

Candidates can pay the counselling fee from May 19-25, 2023.

Candidates are required to check the status of Enrolment for Centralized Online Process for Counselling/ Counselling Participation Fee payment on the Website at ipu.admissions.nic.in

For the academic session 2023-24, the university has released the schedule for submission of counselling participation fees for enrolment in counselling and online verification of documents of reserved category candidates.

The university has also announced the registration of the centralized online counselling process for admission in the programmes MBA, LLB, LLM and B.Tech will commence on May 19, 2023.

Candidates who have completed the GGSIPU online application and paid the fee of Rs 1500 can enroll in the Centralized Online Counselling process by paying a fee of Rs 1000.

The payment can be made online via the official website from May 19 to May 25, 2023, until 11:50 pm.

Candidates who haven't filled out the online application form for GGSIPU can now apply by paying the online application fee of Rs. 1500.

They can then enroll for the centralized online process from May 19, 2023, for counselling by paying the counselling participation fee of Rs. 1000.

The university will commence the online verification of documents for reserved category candidates on May 22, 2023, and the candidates can apply for the verification up to May 29, 2023.

It may be noted that the online verification of entitlement documents to claim benefits of the reserved category will only be done for the candidates who have registered and paid the Counselling Participation fees.

Candidates would be required to upload the relevant supporting documents issued by the Competent Authority.

Registration and submission of Counselling Participation Fees Important Points:

Candidates have to enroll for a centralized online process of counselling and have to deposit a fee of Rs 1000.