CUET PG 2023 registration process close today; Correction facility from May 12

CUET PG 2023 registration process closes today | Representative image

NEW DELHI - The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2023 today, May 11, 2023. Students interested in taking the CUET PG 2023 exam on June 5, 2023 can apply at the official website-cuet.nta.nic.in. The NTA re-opened the application window yesterday.

Steps to Apply for CUET PG 2023 Registration

Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads “Registration of CUET(PG) 2023”

Click on “Registration of CUET(PG) 2023” and submit your details in the registration and application form.

Complete the fee payment process.

Save the application details and fee receipt for future reference.

Note that the NTA authorities have provided new dates, May 12 and May 13, 2023, for correction in particulars of the CUET PG 2023 registration form. Additionally, the correction facility will be available for all the students, irrespective of the time they fill out their forms.

The CUET PG exam will be held in the online mode. A total of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) will be asked in the exam, which will test their comprehensive ability, general awareness, mathematical aptitude and analytical skills.