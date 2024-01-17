From The Campus: TEDxKC College 5.0 Ignites Inspiration With 'Breaking Paradigms' Theme |

On Friday, Jan 12, the KC College Auditorium buzzed with energy as TEDxKC College 5.0 took centre stage, embracing the theme "Breaking Paradigms." The event aimed to foster curiosity, spark conversations, and inspire action within the local community.

The inauguration ceremony began at 10 am and marked the commencement of a thought-provoking day, featuring a diverse lineup of speakers who embodied the essence of breaking paradigms.

Philanthropist Pheroza Godrej, actor Dalip Tahil, SBI General Insurance CFO Jitendra Attra, actress and alumna Simrat Kaur Randhawa and educationist Manju Nichani were the featured speakers at the event.

While Tahil emphasised the need for changing mindsets, highlighting that paradigms, especially those in people's minds, should evolve as change is life's only constant, Godrej shared her inspirational journey, underscoring commitment, dedication, embracing change, finding solace in creativity, and the importance of continuous learning as key mantras for success.

The event highlighted mesmerising performances by talented KC College students, including dance, rap, beatboxing, and a musical ensemble. Additionally, the audience enjoyed a TED Talk video by Rana Daggubati, focusing on cinema and culture.

As the curtains fell on TEDxKC College 5.0, the audience echoed sentiments of awe and inspiration. It left an indelible mark on attendees, drawing praise for its powerful speakers and invigorating theme, "Breaking Paradigms."

Krishna Toshniwal, FYBMS, expressed, "It was a wonderful programme. All the speakers were nice; their ideology and perspective towards the topic were beautiful. They presented it very well, offering different perspectives through their stories. It was my first TEDx, and it was amazing."

Jiya Choudhary, SYBCOM, shared, "The event was very inspirational. I really loved the speakers and the way they spoke felt personal, like narrating their stories and sharing ideas worth spreading."

"I really loved the topic 'Breaking Paradigms.' It's a refreshing theme, especially for college students. Sir Dalip Tahil's speech was the absolute best; he inspired so many of us", Hetvi Shah, SYBBI, conveyed.

TEDxKC College 5.0, with its rich tapestry of ideas, not only broke paradigms but also ignited a spark of inspiration in the hearts and minds of the attendees.