From India To Germany: One Student's Experience With Culture Shock, Education, And Personal Growth | Special Arrangement

My move from India to Germany was a mix of excitement and challenges. I was pleasantly surprised by Germany’s efficient public transport, though the weather, especially in the winters, posed new issues. Initially, the language barrier was tough, but my B1 Level efficiency in German helped. I learned that everything is closed on Sundays, including the pharmacies. Germans are very punctual and their approach to recycling is resolute with fines being levied for improper disposal. Additionally, I found that paperwork and cash are still essential here, as not all places accept online payments.

Embracing opportunities and overcoming challenges in Germany's Education system

Germany’s education system and its emphasis on research and innovation were the two major factors that inspired me to pursue my higher studies here. The availability of numerous scholarships and the relatively low tuition fees compared to other countries also played a significant role. The admissions process was straightforward but required meticulous preparation, especially for visa documentation and language proficiency tests. My advice to prospective students is to start their preparation early, research their chosen universities thoroughly, and be proactive in reaching out to faculty and current students for guidance.

My university colleagues and classmates have been incredibly welcoming and supportive. The collaborative environment and peer support have made my transition smoother. Adapting to the German education system, which emphasises on independent study and critical thinking, was initially challenging but ultimately rewarding. The focus on practical knowledge and real-world applications has greatly enhanced my learning experience.

Additionally, I joined the international student association 'KulturKampus', and I also took part in a 10-day Erasmus+ project in France, which allowed me to meet people from diverse backgrounds and cultures.

Highlights of my Germany journey

One highlight has been traveling across Germany and exploring its history and culture, as well as visiting nearby countries like the Czech Republic, France, and Austria. Working at CityDrink has also been rewarding; despite my limited proficiency in German language, my boss trusts me to handle the finances after events.

However, I’ve faced challenges as well. I was scammed while trying to find accommodation in another city, which left me unable to pay my next month’s rent. The police offered minimal help, so I took on a full-time job for several months to improve my situation. Unfortunately, this setback meant I had to turn down a valuable internship opportunity.

However, I've discovered that most of the people here are warm and friendly. Over time, I have also learned to appreciate the German way of life, including the importance they place on work-life balance and environmental sustainability.

Homesickness and finances

I have experienced homesickness from time to time. To cope with it, I make sure to stay connected with my family and friends through regular video calls. I also immerse myself in local activities and explore new hobbies, which helps keep my mind engaged and distracted.

Sometimes, I reach out to my guru for blessings or to discuss my challenges. I believe that with the support and blessings of my parents and Mataji (Mother Goddess), I have been able to overcome my difficulties, including adjusting to life in Germany and adhering to my vegetarian lifestyle.

Additionally, I have joined SVG and YDS communities (Group of people from Gujarat) that follow Swaminarayan Bhagwan. These groups are supportive, kind and have been arranging trips where we meet, enjoy each-other's company, and share our experiences. I also frequent the ISKCON temple, where I’ve found a welcoming and supportive community that helps me feel more at home.

Challenges and lifestyle

One challenge was adapting to German cuisine, which differs from Indian food. To cope, I started cooking my favourite Indian dishes and explored local German foods. Thankfully, Indian stores are available in most cities, which has been a real blessing. Finding suitable accommodation was also difficult, but joining student housing groups and seeking assistance from university services helped streamline the process.

Now, balancing living costs and maintaining a desired lifestyle requires careful budgeting and planning. I keep track of my expenses and prioritise essential spending. I also take advantage of student discounts and explore part-time job opportunities to supplement my income.

My advice to Indian students

If you are considering studying abroad, then stay open-minded and adaptable. Thoroughly research your destination and university, and be prepared for both challenges and opportunities. Build a support network, stay organised, and maintain a positive attitude. Be cautious of online scams related to accommodation and purchases, and prepare for cultural adjustments.

The author is pursuing Automotive Software Engineering at TU Chemnitz