MySpace: From Cheque Writing To Global Finance Intern At JP Morgan

Films like "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Bazaar" sparked my initial interest in economics and finance. It further grew when my dad took me to banks and had me write my first cheque, sparking my curiosity about financial transactions.

I studied commerce in junior college at Pune’s Symbiosis College of Art and Commerce and decided to pursue economics at the university level. I also wanted to explore the business aspect of the field, making my current degree in Business Management and Economics a suitable choice.

I researched various universities through websites and social media, and Sheffield University Management School (SUMS), in the U.K., stood out for its affordability and student-friendly environment.

My decision to study abroad was driven by a desire to experience different teaching methods and gain practical experience. The curriculum at Sheffield involves coding, research on economies and companies, and presentations, providing real-world skills and career prospects.

For prospective students applying to universities abroad, I understand it can be challenging and raise many questions. My advice is to conduct thorough research on both the university and the city. Contact the universities to ensure you meet their admission criteria, which can help you avoid rejections and narrow your choices.

While rankings can be useful, they should not be the sole deciding factor. Consider the modules offered, the curriculum's approach, the support provided by the university, and whether the city is student-friendly and has the clubs and societies you’re interested in. Ultimately, it’s essential to be happy with your university choice.

In summer students can also opt for internships in the U.K. This summer, I am interning in the Global Finance and Business Division at JP Morgan’s London headquarters. The application process for internships and placements in the U.K. is very hectic but informative.

To secure an internship and job, students must go through assessment centre tasks, online tests, and virtual interviews. My advice is to start the application process early and keep a detailed record of each application and its stages. Practising with mock tests and interviews is also helpful.

The author is pursuing a BA in Business Management and Economics at Sheffield University Management School, in the U.K.