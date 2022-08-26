Fr. Sebastian George becomes the new Director of XLRI Jamshedpur

Fr. Sebastian George, S.J. has taken over the responsibilities as the new director of XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur with immediate effect, succeeding Fr. Paul Fernandes S.J.

Fr. Sebastian George, S.J. (1996 Batch), an alumni of XLRI Jamshedpur, previously served as the director of XLRI Delhi-NCR and has more than 14 years of experience in management education in a variety of OB Area topics, including individual behaviour in organisations and transformational leadership, Managerial Counselling, etc.

On his appointment as the Director, Fr. Sebastian George, S.J. said, “It feels good to be back to the same campus where I’ve spent my college days.

I look forward to the support of all the faculty members, staff members, and students. We have a well-set vision to bring a change in the economy and society at large.”

XLRI Jamshedpur has also appointed Prof. Sanjay Patro as the school's dean of academics, beginning on August 26, 2022. He will be taking after Prof. Ashish K. Pani, who served in that capacity for the previous six years.

As a Professor of Marketing at XLRI Jamshedpur for the past 25 years, Prof. Sanjay Patro has a track record of success working for prestigious management schools.

Product management, brand management, strategic planning, business development, marketing strategy, and research are some of the topics he teaches, investigates, and consults on.

