XAT 2023 registrations begin on Aug 10; learn paper pattern, eligibility, exam date here

XAT is to be administered in 80+ cities throughout the country

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 03:26 PM IST
Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is a national-level aptitude test administered by XLRI Jamshedpur. Online registration for the XAT 2023 will begin on August 10, 2022 at xatonline.in. Candidates are advised to visit the website to view all XAT essential dates, eligibility requirements, paper patterns, and other information.

The scores of the XAT will be valid for MBA/PGDM admissions at XLRI Jamshedpur and other Xavier Associate Management Institutes(XAMI).

XAT is to be administered in 80+ cities throughout the country. In addition to XLRI and XAMI Institutes, over 160 other B-schools nationwide recognise these exam scores.

XAT Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed three years of bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline, from a recognized or Deemed University, are eligible to apply. Those completing their final examination by June 10, 2023, can also apply for XAT.

Important Dates for XAT 2023

  • XAT Examination Date – January 08, 2023

  • Registration begins on August 10, 2022

  • Registrations ends on November 30, 2022

  • XAT Admit card download – December 20 onwards

Programmes offered by XLRI Jamshedpur

  • Business Management Programme (BM)

  • Human Resource Management Programme (HRM)

  • General Management Programme (GMP)

  • Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)

  • XLRI-Rutgers Double Masters Programme

How to Apply for XAT 2023:

  1. Register yourself on the XAT official website: xatonline.in

  2. Verify your email ID

  3. Proceed to fill XAT Application form online

  4. Upload the documents required

  5. Pay application fees

  6. Submit your application form

Expected XAT Exam Pattern 2023

XAT examination will be identical to the previous years.

1. Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning

2. Decision Making

3. Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation

4. General Knowledge

The number of questions varies from year to year. There will be approximately 22-30 questions in each section and total number of questions will not exceed 100-105 including General Knowledge.

General Knowledge will not be used to determine the cutoff and will be used only during the interview stage.

