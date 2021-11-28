e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 8,774 new COVID-19 cases, 621 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category with overall AQI of 372
Advertisement

Education

Updated on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 11:15 AM IST

FPJ-Ed: UPTET 2021 exam cancelled due to paper leak; probe underway

The UP government will conduct the exam again within a month
FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh: The UPTET 2021 examination that was scheduled to be held today stands cancelled due to an alleged paper leak.

The UP government will conduct the exam again within a month, Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law and Order said.

Dozens of suspects have been detained so far by the STF and investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ

FP-Ed: TISS students campaign to resume physical classes FP-Ed: TISS students campaign to resume physical classes
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 11:15 AM IST
Advertisement