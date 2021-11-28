FPJ-Ed: UPTET 2021 exam cancelled due to paper leak; probe underway

Uttar Pradesh: The UPTET 2021 examination that was scheduled to be held today stands cancelled due to an alleged paper leak.

The UP government will conduct the exam again within a month, Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law and Order said.

Dozens of suspects have been detained so far by the STF and investigation is ongoing.

UPTET 2021 examination scheduled to be held today stands cancelled due to alleged paper leak



Dozens of suspects detained by STF in the paper leak case, the investigation is on. UP government will conduct the exam again within a month: Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law & Order



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/U4gDXCYJ0a — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 28, 2021

ALSO READ FP-Ed: TISS students campaign to resume physical classes

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 11:15 AM IST