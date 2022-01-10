FPJ-Ed: Schools in Afghanistan's Kunduz closed due to political violence

Kunduz: Schools in Afghanistan's Northern Province of Kunduz have been forced to close due to political violence in recent years.

Mawlawi Ismail Abu Ahmad, the head of the provincial education department, said that over 30,000 students have been deprived of schooling because their classrooms were in conflict areas in clashes between the former security forces and the Taliban, according to Tolo News.

Alchin Female High School was reportedly a site of fierce fighting between Taliban militants and the Afghan government. The school is now being rebuilt.

Kunduz education department indicates that the war has squandered education opportunities for around 30,000 students. Efforts are underway to pave the way for the return of students to the schools, according to Tolo News.

Earlier, the Taliban announced a new 170 member policy unit for the security and protection of educational institutes.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 10:40 AM IST