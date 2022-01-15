FPJ-Ed: Maharashtra extends application dates of PUP, PSS examinations

The Maharashtra State Examination Council has extended the application date for the Scholarship Examination for grades 5 and 8. Students will be able to apply till January 31st after the extension.

Notification of Pre-Upper Primary Scholarship Examination (5th) and Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination (8th) 2022 has been published on the Examination Council's website www.mscepune.in and https://www.mscepuppss.in/ .

The deadline for filling up the online application form along with the regular fee for this exam was given from December 1 to December 31, 2021.

However, schools are being given an extension from January 15, 2022, to January 31, 2022, for filling up school information forms and online application forms. Schools that have not yet filled the online application form for this examination should complete this process by the end of 31st January 2022. After January 31, 2022, under no circumstances it will be possible to fill up an application form or pay the fee online or offline.

The council has clarified that due to the extension of the deadline for completing the application form, there will not be enough time available for preparing the examination, which will be held on 20/02/2022. The rescheduled examination date would be announced in due course, according to a letter from H.I. Attar, Commissioner of the Maharashtra State Examination Council.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 12:31 PM IST