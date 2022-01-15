FPJ-Ed: Ignoring governor's choice, govt appoints VC in Bengal varsity

Kolkata: The West Bengal government nominated a new vice-chancellor for Diamond Harbour Women's University (DHWU) on Friday, just hours after Chancellor and State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appointed another individual for the position who indicated "unwillingness" to accept it on personal reasons.

Following the resignation of Prof Anuradha Mukhopadhyay, the education department appointed Prof Soma Bandyopadhyay as the VC of DHWU.

Bandyopadhyay worked as the acting VC of Sanskrit College and University as well as the full-time VC of West Bengal University of Teachers' Training, Education Planning, and Administration (WBUTTEPA).

In a notice, the department said, "The authority has decided to give the charge of the office of the VC of Diamond Harbour University to Prof Soma Bandyopadhyay with effect from 15.01.22 in addition to her normal duties as Vice Chancellor of WBUTTEPA." Mukhopadhyay, the outgoing VC of DHWU, has been appointed as the VC of Sanskrit College and University, the notice said.

