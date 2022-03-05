FPJ-Ed: Here's how industry immersion and curriculum innovation are leading university selection

The university selection is an important decision of a student’s life. Passé are the days when students used to pick universities based on academic records and popularity. With changing times, their preferences have evolved as well. They now consider the industry exposure and curriculum innovation as the major factors while choosing the universities.

Universities’ efforts to cater to the students’ demands

Students are wisely selecting universities not only because of academic excellence but also for the holistic development opportunities that they offer. Technology has made them aware about their surroundings, the information about which university is providing a highly advanced system of education, and a multitude of other resources. The Internet has in fact made their choices easy. All the relevant information along with the responses to their queries is available in an instant.

Universities embracing immersion and curriculum innovation

The world is undergoing rapid evolution. Technology is also touching the horizons of success and so is innovation. Universities are meanwhile facing a cutthroat competition. In such circumstances, in order to enjoy a competitive edge, they have to meet the needs of their students. This can only happen when they will transition from the traditional style of teaching to the new-age learning processes. This shift plays a pivotal role in introducing industrial immersion and innovative curriculum in the universities.

In the present times, these aspects are a dire need in the development of a student's career trajectory. This has pushed the institutions to not be limited to classroom education and focus on industry immersion programmes as well as innovative curricular activities. The institutions leave no stone unturned to provide world-class facilities but at the same time, their motive is to hone the skills and talents of their students. Alongside, they also offer facilities so that a student can grow to be a better individual for life as well as that would help shape them to be industry-ready for the future.

To enjoy an edge in the university selection process, the institutes understanding the importance of these aspects are making efforts to imbibe the same through various ways-

Offering programmes that shape students holistically

Universities offering Immersion Programmes for the students help them in professional development. They prepare the students and make them industry-ready for the future with the sole aim to bridge the gap between industry expectations and student competencies that is the talent-skill gap. These programmes educate students about the dynamics of the industry, its cross-functional character, and business realities at the ground level.

Various industry trips are made, and meetings with industry professionals are held as a result. Students discover the best practices and methods of some of the world's largest brands through these industry immersion programmes. This is when they have a first-hand account directly from industry professionals about their core strategies in marketing and branding, consumer insights, innovation, operations, finance, and human resources. They relish the chance to improve themselves by comprehending, analysing, integrating, and applying industry knowledge and culture. These programmes also add value to education in student’s life. They boost the confidence of the students and instill leadership qualities along with the motivation to perform better.

Adopting creativity for introducing innovations

Curriculum innovation can bring about that change students want in their lives to thrive in the extremely competing world. It is a must-have in students’ life and they prefer approaching those universities that provide them with innovative curriculum. While the universities that did not focus on these aspects are gradually imbibing them; the ones that already offer such creativity are leading and leave permanent imprints in student's minds. Classroom education is a must. This coupled with the exposure to a creative curriculum enhances the growth of a student. Innovation is practically impossible without creativity, which is the most important ingredient in the process.

Students can be more imaginative and learn new things effectively when creativity and education are combined in the right manner. It is the greatest source of pleasure for any university that has invested in implementing novel concepts, consequently improving the teaching-learning process. Educational trips, workshops, brainstorming meetings, and role play are just a few of the unique teaching approaches that are part of their curriculum. Such innovations can lead and enhance the quality of a student's life. In contrast to traditional teaching approaches, creative classrooms allow pupils to express themselves freely. Universities offering quality education in terms of current technology breakthroughs by including such innovative techniques in the curriculum have indeed excelled in the past!

Live projects for better understanding of concepts

In the curriculum innovation, live projects also help students in the better understanding of their subjects. It's like education outside of the classroom, where students apply what they've learned in class rather than just reading about it. Universities are dedicated to preparing students to contribute meaningfully to society as responsible citizens and leaders in a complicated world by allowing them to engage in the growth of the entire field of live projects.

Students seeking employment receive the most practical information by participating in live projects. They can become accustomed to working in a competent setting by participating in these live projects. Today universities help them with these live projects, also making them understand about the importance of their surroundings. The institutes are making sure that every student participates in such live projects and gets benefitted from them as well.

Summing up!

Such innovations in the learning process bring out the best in the students. They get an opportunity to learn and experience a different world when universities provide such creativity. These curricular and immersion programmes accelerate the knowledge and research abilities of the student and at the same time help in the polishing of skills like leadership qualities, physical and mental well-being, and overall development. The students demand the attributes of industry immersion and curriculum innovation as they render a helping hand for their university selection. Universities are thus making concerted efforts to offer the same to become the topmost priority of students.

(The writer is the Vice President of Lovely Professional University)

