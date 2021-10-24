Food shows have got Indian students wanting to cook the perfect ‘rare’ and with the right tinge of lemon seasoning

Thanks to shows like Master Chef, food is not just what you eat at home but it is also how you plate it and cook it within deadlines. To finish these skills students have been taking Hotel Management and catering courses in big numbers. Now that Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Bachelors in Hotel Management Catering Technology MAH - CET BHMCT Results for 2021 have just about been released, FPJ decided to check on students and faculty who specialise in the food space.

Sonali Jadhav, 53, principal of AISSMS College of Hotel Management (Pune) for over 11 years says that a lot of interest is increasingly coming from television shows and food-focused programmes. “People generally are getting more interested in hotel management these days, and an increasing number of students seem to be applying every year. Everyone with the necessary abilities and certifications can find a job in hotel management, unlike other industries.”

When asked about the gender ratio in hotel management classes, she said roughly 40% females and 60% males which is surprising given that societal norms make cooking more of a female speciality. “As a service industry, a cheerful outlook is required. Despite this, the industry requires a high level of technical knowledge. While manufacturing can be brought here, information technology skills are required to manage today's hotels. To succeed, you must be kind to others and open to new ideas. Then comes devotion, hard work, and smart judgement. You're in good shape if you have all three,” the principal answered, adding that hoteliers are in a terrific spot right now. So, a huge victory for students globally, including in India.”

FPJ also spoke to students who are studying Hotel Management. Soniya Ghadge, 21 said she developed her abilities to cook better and plan better and it was after tenth grade that she undertook a two-month intense management coaching. “It's a mix of both that one learns - the culinary bit and also the management,” she informed.

“I grew up seeing my mum prepare food. “Learning about the physics of cooking was fascinating,” said Shantanu Shivarkar, 21, also a student of Hotel Management. When asked about prep, Shantanu said MAH - CET BHMCT needs focus and attention and cannot be taken lightly. “I started preparing in 11th grade for the exam. Sections in the exam include Verbal, Logical, Current Events, and Reading Comprehension so one has to be fully prepared in all departments to score well.”

A widespread misperception about Hotel Management is that it is all about cuisine. Despite the fact that cooking is an integral part of it, Shantanu said that managing the food industry and people is as much about hotel management as much about the food. What comes on the plate requires hours of work at the backend.”

The pandemic derailed many internship plans for the students. Shantanu was going for his next internship to France but could not because of the pandemic.

MAH-CET results for Bachelor of Hotel Management

The MAH-CET results for Bachelor of Hotel Management Catering Technology were declared only a day ago. The stream offers immense scope for those who want to dabble in cuisines - be it backend management or just being a chef and cooking. FPJ spoke to a student Kritika Anne Magima who has undertaken many study internships in India and abroad to get a sense of what the industry offers.

In a freewheeling zoom interaction, Kritika disclosed the joys and pressures of pursuing this rather delicious line.

"As a consequence, at the age of 17, I decided to pursue a profession in hotel and food management," Kritka said when asked why she chose hotel catering management. I was confident in my research and catering talents, and I liked learning about the foods of various nations. As a result, I made a decision when I was 17 years old. So I notified my loved ones that I had made my decision and that science was no longer a possibility for me. When I was younger, I wanted to be a doctor, and both of my parents were enthusiastic and supportive to the idea. They constantly pushed me to chase my dreams, no matter how big or little they were. And it was because of their encouragement that I got into hotel management."

Kritika also talked about her preparing experiences. There are several tests available, such as IHM, which has the National Council of Hotel Management. In Maharashtra, there is also an exam called MAH CET BHMCT. "The questions are situational, and they include everything we learned in class 10," Kritika continued.

Despite being a broader spectrum, hotel management includes front office and cleaning. Kritika adds that it also incorporates engineering, marketing, and food and beverage, with cooking on top of that. After graduating from Amity International School in Noida in 2016, she went on to study at the V. M. Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education in Goa, where she also completed her internship. She also mentioned that she is now pursuing a master's degree in business administration at the University of Les Roches in Switzerland. When asked about advice for people just starting out, she remarked, "The younger generation has a lot of enthusiasm and desire." If they wish to work in the sector, they must keep this up. Along with these two insights, discipline is essential if you want to achieve anything."

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 11:05 AM IST