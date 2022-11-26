Five reasons why Indian students choose to study in Australia

Australia has more than 3 lakh overseas students in the country |

Over the past few years, Australia has been one of the most sought-after education destinations for Indian students. More than 3 lakh overseas students pursue degrees from the country’s education institutes catering to various programs.

From world-class education and job facilities to incredible industrial infrastructure, the country is full of opportunities. The door to Australia is also wide open for foreign students. There are some exceptional facts about this place, which make it the fastest growing destination for Indian students.

1. Quality Education

The majority of Indian students are attracted to affordable but renowned Australian universities, consistently ranked among the world’s top 100 universities.

These education institutes have an exceptional higher education system that is structured and focused on application-based learning. There are about 43 exceptional universities in this country that are found in the list of QS World Rankings. The remarkable reputation of its education system can open international career prospects for Indian students.

2. Favourable Immigration and Cultural Environment for Indian Students

Australia is among a few developed countries with a welcoming immigration policy. Last month, they announced their plans to increase permanent immigration intake to 195K from the previous 35K. In fact, over the years, Australia has attracted such a huge number of foreign students that today about 35% of students in the country’s universities are international, with Indians being the second-largest after China.

Moreover, students who study in Australia can also expect to be immersed in rich traditions, international culture, and innovative ideas. Any student willing to try something new can always find an adventure in this country. Since it is an English-speaking country, students’ language barriers will also be fairly limited.

3. Attractive Study and Work Visa

It should come as no surprise that a student visa for Australia is easy to get compared to countries like the US and the UK. Those aspiring to study can also avail themselves of the convenience of securing internships offered by universities. There are plenty of flexibilities for students to work simultaneously with studies in this country. At present, international students with a valid student visa can work up to 20 hours a week with no cap during recognized vacations. The part-time work opportunity helps students offset some of their living costs.

Also, students can get work rights post study from 18 months and up to 7 years post completion of their course. There are extra points on the PR application if they have studied at an Australian institute.

4. Cost of Education

Australia has emerged as one of the most attractive educational destinations, especially at the undergraduate level. The key reason is its 3 year program, compared to 4 years in the US and Canada, with fees per year only mounting to 30-35K AUD or 15-20 lakh INR. The fees are less premium compared to UK universities, which also offer 3-year UG programs.

And despite being a developed country, the cost of living is also much lower compared to the UK, making it a more pocket-friendly choice. Considering the large international student population, there are plenty of shared living options which further ease the budget.

The government of Australia also set aside millions of dollars each year to enable international students to study and research in their institutes via scholarships and awards. There are also various other universities and private programs in place for those aiming to study in Australia. Students can apply for these grants if they are experiencing a funding crunch.

5. Multiple Entry Routes

Australian universities are known for their innovative methods. Living up to their reputation, they also created multiple routes for students to enter the country regardless of their profile. In fact, you can even start your education in the country via hybrid programs and partnerships and then progress overseas. This way, students save more money and also develop the necessary academic skills to succeed overseas.

Additionally, it also helps students prove their genuinity in terms of their study ambitions to avoid possible visa rejection. So far, hybrid programs, where students complete the first year or semester of their program, have been excellent for increasing their visa approval chances.

These factors, when put together, make Australia an ideal choice for those aspiring to study abroad. But, there is still a lot to consider when studying in Australia in terms of academics and living. At the same time, it doesn’t have to be as complicated as it may sound. A good provider can easily help students make their study abroad dream a reality.

Abhinav Mittal

The author is the Founder of the study abroad platform, WorldGrad.