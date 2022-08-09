FIR filed against IIT-Kanpur professor for dowry harassment

Representational Photo |

Kanpur: The wife of an assistant professor in IIT-Kanpur (IIT-K) has filed an FIR against her husband and his family members under various sections of IPC, including dowry harassment, assault, intimidation, and molestation.



According to the FIR that has been filed, an assistant professor was married to the woman in January 2013.



Soon after the marriage, her husband and in-laws allegedly started demanding Rs. 50 lakh in dowry and a luxury car from her, leading to frequent fights.



In her complaint, the wife alleged that her husband wanted to leave her but she somehow compromised and stayed with him. When he was appointed to IIT-K, she started living with him and his family on the institute premises.



She has alleged in the complaint that once her brother-in-law molested her and she informed the security staff of the institute.



ACP Kalyanpur Dinesh Kumar Shukla told reporters, "An FIR was filed soon after the woman approached us. There are serious charges against the accused, who is serving as an assistant professor at IIT-K. The family wants to settle the dispute but if the matter is not resolved then we will initiate investigation and law will take its own course."