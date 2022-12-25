FIFA World Cup 2022: Filled pubs, fireworks, and more amaze Indian students in footballing countries

Lionel Messi and the Argentina National Team lift the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar |

The FIFA World Cup gripped the world between November and December as 32 nations across the globe battled it out with their eye on the coveted trophy.

But nothing more tightened that grip than the final on December 18 when France and Argentina faced off each other.

The match, which was made interesting by Lionel Messi’s assists and two goals followed by Kylian Mbappe’s hatrick was a treat for avid football fans and casuals alike. The penalty shootouts which led to Argentina being crowned the champions ended up being the highlight of not only the match but the entire tournament.

Though India, like in previous years, failed to make it to the FIFA stage, the love for football remains strong among Indians no matter where they are. One of the biggest cohorts of Indian nationals abroad are students who pursue their studies in countries such as the US, UK, France, Germany, Canada, USA, and Australia, all of whom have participated in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Aiming for a balance between academics and leisure, the World Cup has turned out to be a surreal experience for Indian students who are studying abroad. Though they might have missed out on cheering for their country, their second home was able to fill the gap.

England getting knocked out didn’t put a stop to the fun of FIFA WC

England, which is known for its extraordinary celebrations, didn’t let down Indian students who met up with their friends in pubs and cafes to celebrate the world cup.

“This was my first experience of watching the World Cup in a country that plays it. I made sure to be in a place that was filled with fans every match I went to and I made it to almost every match just to be amid emotions flowing, feeling the high, and witness the beauty of how a sport has the power to make people cry out of happiness and sorrow,” said Hrithik Bhate, a Marketing Executive in his final placement year at Nottingham Trent University, who also had his share of hilarious instances like one where a drunk fan was helped by him to find his jacket who in return kissed him on the forehead and treated him and his friends with a beer.

UK’s diversity, considering years of migration, also came to the fore for students.

“The atmosphere was amazing, with lots of loud chatter and banter, and everyone dressed in their favourite team's jerseys. Some even had their faces painted in the colours of their team flag,” said another student, Vidya Parthasarthy, who is pursuing her Master’s in Human-Computer Interaction Design from City, University London and went to local pubs to experience the World Cup.

UK cafes and pubs chose sides between their European counterpart and their South American arch nemesis/ Shriya Shripannavar

Experiencing a sombre Germany amid back to-back group stage losses

Germany, which was grouped in with Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica, failed to reach the knockout stages on goal difference. The 2014 champions’ performance was reflected in the general atmosphere in Deutschland as students didn’t involve themselves in the World Cup festivities for certain reasons.

“It was extremely bad weather on the day of the finals here at least in Berlin. Not a lot of places were streaming the games and the match aired at 7 PM here,” said Pratik Kulkarni, who is pursuing an MBA in Germany and lamented the ‘boring German culture’ of people staying indoors.

Others like Rohit Iyer, who is an Engineering student in Hamburg, had to continue watching Football on his laptop rather than experiencing it with others.

“Our University kept the first semester exams during the finals which is why I wasn’t able to go out and watch the matches. The finals between France and Germany led to a party in my neighbourhood which was fun to watch,” added Iyer.

Big screens were installed to watch the FIFA WC finals/ Hrithik Bhate

The 2018 champions’ WC journey remained a delight

2018 champions France missed out on defending the World Cup but the energy and enthusiasm were unlike anything else for people like Vishnu Nair.

“The city centre was filled with people during the world cup matches. Fireworks and rallies were fairly common after a winning game,” said Nair, who did his MSC in international luxury and brand management at Rennes School of Business.

‘Football brought all cultures together’

The World Cup also gave a valuable lesson for Indian students in love and compassion as they witnessed it in real-time during the celebrations that followed every match.

“Fans wholeheartedly support their teams and it's like this sport is bringing people from all cultures together and showing their love, support, and admiration for the players, teams, and games alike,” said Shriya Shripannavar, a placement year student at Nottingham Trent University in the UK.