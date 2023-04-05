Fact check: Viral video of clash between group of students in North-East Delhi 'communal'? Here's the truth

Students clash on a busy North East Delhi street | Twitter

Viral videos on social media showcasing a group of students having a brawl are being circulated with claims that a group of Muslim students attacked Hindu students with a knife in the Karawal Nagar area of North East Delhi.

The video shows a group of students attacking an individual as he enters into an autorickshaw.

The clip was shared by a Twitter user named Bambam Thakur, who has an affiliation with 'Hindu Sena' according to his Twitter bio.

"Exactly two days before Ramzan, on March 20, from Khajuri to Karawal Nagar, people of a particular community attacked Hindu children who were returning after giving their Class 12th examination with knives. By injuring more than 20 children badly, Ramzan's gift to infidel Hindus," said the tweet by Thakur, who also tagged Delhi Police.

The video was further shared by other Twitter users who ran with a similar claim that Hindu students are being attacked.

A fact check conducted by the Logical Indian revealed that this video is being circulated with a fake claim based on their analysis of various reports.

A report by NDTV, for example, revealed that the clashes are between students, from separate schools, who suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital. The condition of the students is now stable.

Another report by The Hindustan Times, on March 21, stated that the clash was between students of Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Karawal Nagar, and a government school over a motorcycle stunt.

According to DCP North East Delhi, there is no communal angle to the incident with the students being from the same religious group.