Extramarks launches free crash course 2022 for all JEE aspirants

Edtech firm Extramarks today, launchesd a free online crash course #JEEtKiTaiyaari to help students prepare for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022. The sessions will be conducted by top-ranking JEE experts and faculty for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics for all JEE aspirants who want to get into the top-notch engineering colleges in India, it said.

The ongoing pandemic has affected the preparation of thousands of students studying offline, and hence Extramarks is going an extra mile to offer free access to JEE prep material via Extramarks JEE YouTube channel and Extramarks - The Learning App.

The crash course module is designed by JEE experienced faculty and experts at Extramarks; to revise the entire syllabus in just 70 days with 115+ hours of the Live Sessions, 13+ complimentary Mock tests to help boost scores and 70+ practice worksheets for concept clarity at zero cost.

The experts will be touching upon the basics of all priority topics for extra preparation and polishing concepts, for students of all levels of preparation, be it - beginner, intermediate or advanced. The experts will also be sharing tips & tricks, doubt solving, and error analysis to get students exam-ready.

Venkat Phanikiran, Chief Academic Officer, Extramarks Education said, “It’s a matter of fact, a meagre 0.5 percent of all JEE candidates are able to secure their seats in prestigious IITs, NITs & GFTIs. Extramarks JEE Crash course 2022 is designed to maximize the student's rank among the selected 0.5 percent mass by offering students well rounded support to cover the entire syllabus providing comprehensive knowledge of concepts and topics through free tests and daily assignments.”

The Live Sessions will be bilingual, i.e. English and Hindi, for students across India. The course will be available on Extramarks - The Learning App on Play Store and Appstore and its YouTube channel – Extramarks JEE to learn anytime, anywhere.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 03:27 PM IST