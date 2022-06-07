e-Paper Get App

Exempt Ukraine-returned MBBS students from NEET: AIADMK

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Exempt Ukraine-returned MBBS students from NEET: AIADMK | IANS

Chennai: The AIADMK former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O.Panneerselvam has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exempt Ukraine-returned medical students from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

He also thanked Modi for bringing back about 14,000 Indian medical students (about 1,900 are from Tamil Nadu) studying in the war-hit Ukraine.

Panneerselvam in a letter to Modi said as per the National Medical Commission guidelines, only those students who clear NEET can get admission to medical colleges in India.

"This is an obstacle for the Ukraine-returned MBBS students in getting admission to the Indian medical colleges," Pannerselvam said.

The AIADMK leader requested Modi to intervene and advise the National Medical Commission to relax the guideline as a special case so that the Ukraine-returned MBBS students can continue their medical education in the country.

Read Also
If I can do it, you can do it,' says NEET PG 2022 topper, Dr. Shagun Batra
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationExempt Ukraine-returned MBBS students from NEET: AIADMK

RECENT STORIES

Navneet Rana case: Parliamentary panel summons Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai CP over breach of privilege...

Navneet Rana case: Parliamentary panel summons Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai CP over breach of privilege...

From UP to Maharashtra Board 2022: Check latest state-wise updates of Class 10, 12 results here

From UP to Maharashtra Board 2022: Check latest state-wise updates of Class 10, 12 results here

Mumbai: No flooding even if it rains at 60-70 mm per hour, claims BMC

Mumbai: No flooding even if it rains at 60-70 mm per hour, claims BMC

Johnny Depp shells out Rs 48 lakh on curry dinner at Indian restaurant to celebrate win against...

Johnny Depp shells out Rs 48 lakh on curry dinner at Indian restaurant to celebrate win against...

Ukraine War: Russian envoy walks out at UN after EU blames Moscow for food crisis

Ukraine War: Russian envoy walks out at UN after EU blames Moscow for food crisis