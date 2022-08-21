e-Paper Get App

Ex-UGC Chairman appointed as education advisor by UP govt

Dhirendra Pal Singh becomes the new education advisor for Uttar Pradesh.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
Ex-UGC Chairman appointed as education advisor by UP govt |

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed former University Grants Commission chairman Dhirendra Pal Singh as its advisor on education, according to a spokesperson. Prof Singh was UGC chairperson from 2018-2021.

Singh has also served as vice-chancellor of the Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya (Banaras Hindu University), Dr HS Gaur Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar (MP) and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore (MP). He has also worked as director of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Read Also
UGC to increase international outreach for students by providing these facilities
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationEx-UGC Chairman appointed as education advisor by UP govt

RECENT STORIES

Harishankar Parsai Birth Anniversary: Commemorating India’s revolutionary satirist

Harishankar Parsai Birth Anniversary: Commemorating India’s revolutionary satirist

Upset with Noida MP Mahesh Sharma, Tyagi community holds Mahapanchayat in support of Shrikant Tyagi

Upset with Noida MP Mahesh Sharma, Tyagi community holds Mahapanchayat in support of Shrikant Tyagi

PM Modi thinks about launching raids against his political rivals all the time: Manish Sisodia

PM Modi thinks about launching raids against his political rivals all the time: Manish Sisodia

Maharashtra: BJP's Nilesh Rane apologises after aides mistreat villagers protesting against oil...

Maharashtra: BJP's Nilesh Rane apologises after aides mistreat villagers protesting against oil...

'It was hurtful': Dhanashree Verma on rumours of divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

'It was hurtful': Dhanashree Verma on rumours of divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal