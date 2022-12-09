Everything you need to know about SSC GD Constable Exam

File Photo

The SSC GD Constable 2022 exam will start on January 10, 2023. For available vacancies with the Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Staff Selection Commission is accepting online applications (AR). Processes of SSC GD Constable shortlisting testing include the Examine And evaluate Test, Physical Performance Test, Medical Exam, and Document Verification.

Eligibility criteria for SSD GD Constable Exam

The age requirements established by the authorized conducting body should be understood by candidates seeking for SSC GD Constable position. The age requirements stipulate the minimum and maximum ages as well as any age concessions made to applicants who fall under the higher age limit.

Pattern for SSC GD Constable Exam

The CBE exam will soon be here, thus applicants are recommended to use the finest study methods in order to pass the test with flying colors. As a result, we have put together a list of the SSC GD Constable test preparation advice that experts offer

The following details about SSC GD Constable computer-based test exam format:

Objective MCQ's make up the computer-based test.

The only available languages for the question paper are English and Hindi.

Each question carries two points under the SSC GD Constable, and there is a 0.50 point deduction for each wrong solution.

Methods for passing the SSC GD Constable Exam

Candidates should prepare the finest test strategy when the SSC GD Constable CBE exam draws near in order to get the best results.

According to Corrigendum No. 3/1/2020-P&P-I dated 24th March 2022, the following cut-off marks have been used to determine eligibility of applicants for selection procedure to the next stage of examination, i.e. PET/PST.

The final score and cut-off points for short-listing applicants for PET/PST were determined using normalized candidate scores from the Computer Based Examination, combined with bonus points for NCC Certificate holders.

How to prepare for SSC GD Exam

Examining the questions from the previous year is a crucial step. The SSC's earlier tests are crucial for exams. These are the Tips to clear SSC Exam:-

1. Recognize the format of the test.

2. Know the requirements for the test.

3. Recognize the significant and recurrent themes and issues.

4. Exercise and Discipline

5. Know Which Books To Read for the Exam

6. Set objectives.

7. regular newspaper reading while increasing your vocabulary and understanding

8. Be assured of your abilities.

9. Take notes instead of learning by rote

10. Learn how the SSC structures its questions.

Conclusion

So that’s Everything you need to know about SSC GD Constable Exam. Hoping the article answered your doubts, work hard and prepare for the best results Best of luck from us.

This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in