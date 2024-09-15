Engineers Day 2024: Why We Celebrate & The Best Engineering Fields To Choose In 2024

picjumbo/Pixabay

National Engineer's Day is celebrated on September 15 each year to honor the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a distinguished statesman and former Diwan of the Mysore kingdom.

Born on September 15, 1861, in Karnataka, Visvesvaraya made huge contributions in the field of engineering, that has helped shaped the modern India through his innovative projects and vision for infrastructure development.

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya | Wikipedia

His work contributions:

Visvesvaraya earned widespread recognition for his work, including the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam, which transformed irrigation in Mysore, and the development of the Deccan Plateau irrigation system. He also designed a flood protection system for Hyderabad. These great achievements were recognised with the Bharat Ratna and the title of Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire.

Posting on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Prime Minister shared a video honoring Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

The caption read: "#EngineersDay greetings to all engineers who are driving progress in every field, innovating and solving critical challenges. Remembering Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose contribution to engineering is widely known."

In India, lots of students choose engineering because it offers many job opportunities and chances for further studies. Engineering combines science, math, and technology to create, design, and build things like machines and structures. There are more than 55 different types of engineering, and each is important in its own way. To study these types, students need to finish their 10+2 education with Math, Physics, and Chemistry.

For top engineering colleges, good scores in entrance exams like JEE Mains & Advanced, COMEDK, and KCET are needed.

Top Branches Of Engineering To Choose In 2024

1) Computer Science Engineering (CSE)



2) Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Machine Learning

3) Mechanical Engineering



4) Civil Engineering



5) Bio-Chemical Engineering



6) Electrical Engineering



7) Aeronautical Engineering



8) Electronics & Communications Engineering



9) Chemical Engineering



10) Agricultural Engineering



11) Biotechnology Engineering