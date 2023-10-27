 Election Commission Signs MoU With Education Ministry To Spread Awareness On Voting Rights Among Students
Election Commission Signs MoU With Education Ministry To Spread Awareness On Voting Rights Among Students

"Right from their student days, their minds and understanding have to be inculcated about the important role of a voter in a democracy.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Election Commission signs MoU with Education Ministry to spread awareness on voting rights among students | Representational Pic

Asserting that it was necessary for young people to "immediately" get into the habit of exercising their franchise as voters, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar today said the poll panel will soon sign an agreement with the Education Ministry to inform students in class IX and above what democracy actually means.

He said the Commission intends to start creating a nursery for voters at the school level itself.

"Right from their student days, their minds and understanding have to be inculcated about the important role of a voter in a democracy.

"Catching them young. They have turned 18 and have become a voter, but they are not very much aware of voting, ethos, magnitude. How to vote, whom to vote and what all considerations are to kept in mind - that background is not ready," he said.

Mr Kumar said through the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding), the EC plans to get into the curriculum to ensure the roots of democracy get ingrained in the minds of the children.

He made these remarks at an event to appoint actor Rajkumar Rao as the national icon of Election Commission to spread voter awareness.

Earlier too, the poll panel had pitched for electoral literacy to ensure students become responsible voters.

