Education not business, private schools should not forget humanity: Varun Gandhi

This daughter's tears reflect the collective pain of lakhs of students who face contempt for not being able to pay fees, Varun Gandhi says

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
A screengrab of the viral video showing minor students being made to sit under the scorching sun as a punishment by a private school in Bihar. | Twitter
New Delhi: BJP MP Varun Gandhi shared a video of a girl student crying after being allegedly forced out of her school for not paying fees on time, and said it is the duty of district officials and people's representatives to not let such incidents happen.

Many Twitter users said the incident is outside a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

“This daughter's tears reflect the collective pain of lakhs of students who face contempt for not being able to pay fees”.

"Ensuring that financial hardship does not become a hurdle in children's studies is the moral responsibility of every district official and people's representative," Varun Gandhi said on Twitter.

Private institutes should not forget humanity as education is not business, he said.

