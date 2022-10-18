UP: Minor students unable to pay school fees made to sit under scorching sun for whole day

A screengrab of the viral video. | Twitter

Lucknow: Unable to pay school fees, minor students of a private school in Uttar Pradesh were made to sit under a scorching sun for the whole day as punishment.

The incident took place at a private school Bal Vidya Mandir in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh and came to light after a video went viral.

In a 30-second video, viral on social media, one of the minor students can be seen saying that teachers made them sit under the hot sun for the whole day as they were not able to pay the fees.

The student stated that she has already told her family about the fee and her father was supposed it pay it on the same day.

However, the student said, their teachers made them sit outside under the hot sun and not attend the exams.

“In a private school in Unnao, if the fees of the children did not reach, then the whole day was kept in the sun. Not allowed to give exam, when will we talk on free school-hospital?,” wrote one Twitter user as the video of the same was shared.