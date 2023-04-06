Education Ministry seeks comments on draft NCF for school education

Representational Image |

New Delhi: Today, the Ministry of Education (MoE) announced several significant changes to K–12 and higher education. In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), it released a draught National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for the next academic year 2024, and solicited feedback.

In addition to emphasising developmental perspectives and advocating curriculum and pedagogical changes at several stages—foundational, preparatory, middle, and secondary—NEP 2020 advocated a switch from the 10+12 framework to 5+3+3+4. The same eight curriculum areas will still be available for classes 11 and 12, but choice-based courses will be created depending on the disciplines.

For Classes 11 and 12, it suggests abandoning the practise of separating courses into science, arts or humanities, and commerce.

The national steering group, under the direction of former ISRO director K Kasturirangan, created the NCF draught. Four National Curriculum Frameworks—NCF for School Education, NCF for Early Childhood Care and Education, NCF for Teacher Education, and NCF for Adult Education—have been launched as a step towards achieving NEP 2020.

A wide range of stakeholders, including teachers, students, ministries, educational institutions, topic experts, academics, childcare workers, etc., were asked for their input on the National Curriculum Frameworks.

“In digital mode, Mobile App survey has received feedback from around 1,50,000 stakeholders. The Citizen Centric Survey, launched by the Ministry of Education in August 2022, has received inputs from more than 12,00,000 stakeholders. Inputs are being received in all areas of ECCE, School Education, Teacher Education and Adult Education,” said a statement by MOE.

“While giving your feedback, it needs to be kept in view that this is a pre-draft of the NCF-SE which still requires several rounds of discussion within the National Steering Committee. Feedback from diverse stakeholders will further help NSC to look critically into different modalities and approaches that this framework is proposing. You may send your feedback to the following email addresses- ncf.ncert@ciet.nic.in,” the ministry added.