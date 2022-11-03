Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches portal for selection of PM Shri schools; state govts to benefit

Representational image |

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a portal for selection of Pradhan Mantri schools for Rising India today, November 3, 2022.

Pmshrischools.education.gov.in. is the portal through which states will be apply. State governments can benefit with the use of this portal by upgrading certain schools as PM SHRI schools. The schools will be able to display the ideals of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"The benchmarked Schools of those States/UTs, which have signed the MoU can participate in the challenge mode of selection process now," said the tweet by Ministry of Education's handle on Twitter, which also praised the step towards implementation of NEP 2020.

The move to introduce the portal is primarily aimed at inclduing two schools from every development block to come under the plan. The selection process, while being transparent, will also facilitate the schools to be chosen based on challenge route and methodology.

All schools, including government funded and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs), can submit their applications.

The PM Shri school programme, which is a centrally sponsored scheme, is being built with the ambition that 14500 schools will be developed. The schools will have the resposibility to make students productive through its initiatives. 20 lakh students are set to benefit from this programme, which will also impart knowledge on policy, practise, and implementation.