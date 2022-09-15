DY Patil International school to organise education fair on Sept 17; institutions from various countries to be present

Representative image |

Mumbai: To apprise school students and their parents of different avenues in higher education in India and abroad, the prestigious D Y Patil International School, Worli is organizing an DYPIS Education Fair 2022 at St. Regis, Lower Parel, Mumbai on September 17, 2022 (Saturday) from 9.30 am to 3 pm.

Meant for students aged between 15-18 years, the fair aims to present students with global opportunities in countries including India, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as European nations such as Switzerland, Ireland, Germany, Spain, and France.

Universities that will be present

The education fair will focus on helping young students to learn and understand the plethora of opportunities — both domestically and overseas — that they have access to.

In addition to the University Fair, which has 40+ booths exhibiting colleges and universities, students can also listen to individuals from various fields share their views on India as an emerging superpower. On the panel would be Dr. Ajeenkya DY Patil (Chairman of the DY Patil Group, Chancellor of Ajeenkya D Y Patil University and Pro-chancellor of Dr. D. Y. Patil University), Dr Pratibha Jain (Founder of Eduabroad Consulting), Dr Awanti Golwilkar-Mehendale (Diagnostics Laboratory - Founder of A.G Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.), Arun Tiwari (Chairman Indusind Bank Ltd) and Sandeep Ghosh (Group Country Manager- India & South Asia, Visa).

DYPIS, Worli Career Fair Schedule

Fair visitors can also tune into simultaneous break-out sessions: India vs Abroad by Dr Pratibha Jain (Founder of Eduabroad Consulting); New Age Entrepreneurship by Mr. Pavan Allena - Founder and CEO of Metamorphosis); and Basics of Podcasting and Use of Communication - by Hamza Chitalwalla (Podcast creator ‘Out of the Hood).

Link for student registration: DYPIS Career Fair 2022

