DU Gets AICTE Nod, Opens M.Tech Admissions Through GATE Scores For Microwave & Communication Engineering | Image: Official Website

New Delhi: The Delhi University has decided to accept GATE scores for admission to its M.Tech programme in Microwave and Communication Engineering, marking the first time the score will be used to secure a seat in a postgraduate degree in the varsity.

According to the university notification, the move was introduced after DU received an AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) approval for the course.

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Haneet Gandhi, dean of admissions, DU, said, "We have used GATE score for PhD admission before, but this is the first time it is being used for a PG course. We will use the GATE score first, but if the seats do not get filled, then we will also use CUET-PG scores for the next round."

Gandhi added that while the course is not new, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores are being accepted from this year, following AICTE approval.

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As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must have a B.Tech or BE or BSc Engineering degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC), Electrical Engineering (EE), Instrumentation Engineering (IN), Radio Physics and Electronics Engineering.

The university has specified that applicants should hold a B.Tech, BE, MSc, or an equivalent degree in a relevant discipline from a recognised university or institution, as per the programme-specific eligibility.

The notification also mentions that the programme has a total of 30 seats, under which 13 are unreserved, eight are reserved for Other Backwards Classes (OBC), four for Scheduled Caste (SC), two for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and three for Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

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The admission process, as specified in the notification, further mentions that while students who have qualified for CUET-PG can apply, first preference will be given to candidates with a valid GATE score.

"Candidates with a valid GATE score will be given first preference, based on merit in their respective categories. If any seat in any category remains vacant, the same will be filled by candidates through CUET (PG) 2026-27, as per the merit, in their respective category," it said.

The university further clarified that a separate portal will be opened for admissions to M.Tech (Microwaves and Communication), and it will not be done through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-PG) portal.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)