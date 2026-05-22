Mumbai University UG Admission 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 23 At muugadmission.samarth.edu.in; First Merit List On May 26

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Mumbai University UG admissions for 2026 have been extended by the University of Mumbai until May 23. Students can use the official website, samarth.edu.in, to apply online for MU UG admissions in 2026.
Students must finish their applications on the official website at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in in order to be admitted to first-year degree programs for the 2026–2027 academic year.
The University of Mumbai is in charge of the admissions process for both autonomous and affiliated colleges throughout the city. A variety of undergraduate courses, including BA, BSc, BCom, and other specialist programs, are available during the registration window, which commenced on May 6, 2026.
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Key Dates
Last date to apply: May 23, 2026
First merit list: May 26, 2026 (11:00 AM)
Document verification and fee payment (Round 1): May 27–29, 2026
Second merit list: May 30, 2026 (7:00 PM)
Document verification and fee payment (Round 2): June 1–3, 2026
Third merit list: June 4, 2026 (7:00 PM)
Document verification and fee payment (Round 3): June 5–9, 2026
Orientation and commencement of classes: June 13, 2026
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Application process
Candidates must complete registration online by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official admission portal at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Step 2: Register using name, email ID, and mobile number
Step 3: Fill in personal and academic details
Step 4: Upload required documents
Step 5: Pay the application fee online
Step 6: Submit and download the application form
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Courses offered under Mumbai University UG Admission 2026
Students can apply for traditional, specialised, and integrated programmes, including:
Traditional Courses:
BA (Bachelor of Arts)
BSc (Bachelor of Science)
BCom (Bachelor of Commerce)
Specialised Courses:
BSc Data Science
BSc Forensic Science
BSc Aeronautics
BSc Nautical Science
BA in Film, Television and New Media Production
Bachelor of Culinary Arts
BPA (Music and Dance)
Integrated Programmes:
BMS–MBA
BSc Bioanalytical Science
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Require documents
Candidates applying for the admission process must keep several documents ready before filling out the application form. These include a recent passport-size photograph, scanned signature, Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, category certificate for reserved category candidates, and any other relevant certificates required for verification.
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Reservation criteria
SC: 13%
ST: 7%
OBC: 19%
EWS: 10%
SEBC: 10%
D.T. (A): 3%
N.T. (B): 2.5%
N.T. (C): 3.5%
N.T. (D): 2%
Women: 30%
PwD: 5%
Management quota: 15%
Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Helpline
Students facing issues during the registration process can contact the university helpline at +91 9137807410 or email their queries to ug.admission@mu.ac.in. The university has advised applicants to complete the registration process well before the deadline, as heavy traffic on the portal may cause delays near the closing date.