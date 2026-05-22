Mumbai University UG Admission 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 23 At muugadmission.samarth.edu.in; First Merit List On May 26

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Mumbai University UG admissions for 2026 have been extended by the University of Mumbai until May 23. Students can use the official website, samarth.edu.in, to apply online for MU UG admissions in 2026.

Students must finish their applications on the official website at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in in order to be admitted to first-year degree programs for the 2026–2027 academic year.

UG Admission Registration Extended Till 23 May 2026



The University of Mumbai has extended the deadline for pre-admission online registration for first-year undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2026–27 by two days. Students can now complete their online registration… pic.twitter.com/N29acEBB1k — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) May 21, 2026

The University of Mumbai is in charge of the admissions process for both autonomous and affiliated colleges throughout the city. A variety of undergraduate courses, including BA, BSc, BCom, and other specialist programs, are available during the registration window, which commenced on May 6, 2026.

Direct Link To Apply

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Key Dates

Last date to apply: May 23, 2026

First merit list: May 26, 2026 (11:00 AM)

Document verification and fee payment (Round 1): May 27–29, 2026

Second merit list: May 30, 2026 (7:00 PM)

Document verification and fee payment (Round 2): June 1–3, 2026

Third merit list: June 4, 2026 (7:00 PM)

Document verification and fee payment (Round 3): June 5–9, 2026

Orientation and commencement of classes: June 13, 2026

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Application process

Candidates must complete registration online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official admission portal at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Register using name, email ID, and mobile number

Step 3: Fill in personal and academic details

Step 4: Upload required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee online

Step 6: Submit and download the application form

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Courses offered under Mumbai University UG Admission 2026

Students can apply for traditional, specialised, and integrated programmes, including:

Traditional Courses:

BA (Bachelor of Arts)

BSc (Bachelor of Science)

BCom (Bachelor of Commerce)

Specialised Courses:

BSc Data Science

BSc Forensic Science

BSc Aeronautics

BSc Nautical Science

BA in Film, Television and New Media Production

Bachelor of Culinary Arts

BPA (Music and Dance)

Integrated Programmes:

BMS–MBA

BSc Bioanalytical Science

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Require documents

Candidates applying for the admission process must keep several documents ready before filling out the application form. These include a recent passport-size photograph, scanned signature, Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, category certificate for reserved category candidates, and any other relevant certificates required for verification.

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Reservation criteria

SC: 13%

ST: 7%

OBC: 19%

EWS: 10%

SEBC: 10%

D.T. (A): 3%

N.T. (B): 2.5%

N.T. (C): 3.5%

N.T. (D): 2%

Women: 30%

PwD: 5%

Management quota: 15%

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Helpline

Students facing issues during the registration process can contact the university helpline at +91 9137807410 or email their queries to ug.admission@mu.ac.in. The university has advised applicants to complete the registration process well before the deadline, as heavy traffic on the portal may cause delays near the closing date.