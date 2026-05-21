AI-Powered CCTV Surveillance For Yashwantrao Chavan Open University Exams | Sourced

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) will implement an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based CCTV surveillance system on a pilot basis for its upcoming summer examinations. The university administration has taken this advanced step to ensure examinations are conducted in a transparent, secure and malpractice-free environment.

The university’s summer examinations are scheduled to begin on May 27. AI-enabled CCTV cameras will be installed in question paper downloading rooms and answer sheet sealing rooms across all 558 examination centres in Maharashtra.

In the first phase, AI-based CCTV cameras will also be installed inside examination halls at 84 selected centres, where the entire examination process will be monitored under surveillance.

The examinations will be supervised from the university’s eight regional centres located in Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kolhapur, Pune and Nashik. A central control room at the university headquarters in Nashik will also monitor all examination centres through LED screens.

As a result, any suspicious movement or malpractice at examination centres or inside classrooms will be immediately detected by the university headquarters and the respective regional centres.

The university has introduced transparency not only inside examination halls but throughout the entire examination process. From downloading question papers at examination centres to their secure printing through digital systems, the entire process will be recorded on camera. Similarly, after the examinations conclude, the collection and sealing of answer sheets will also take place under direct CCTV surveillance.