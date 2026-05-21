Pune: Two Symbiosis Engineering Students Caught Wearing Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses In Exam Hall | Sourced

Pune: Two engineering students at Symbiosis Institute of Technology in Pune were caught wearing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses during an examination held on May 19. Following the incident, both students were immediately barred from appearing for that exam paper, and the matter has now been referred to the university’s unfair means committee for further action.

The Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses come with built-in cameras, speakers and AI-enabled features, including hands-free video recording and voice-assisted functions through Meta AI.

Confirming the incident, Symbiosis International (Deemed) University Pro Chancellor Vidya Yeravdekar said the invigilator noticed the students wearing the smart glasses during the examination and quickly identified them as Meta Ray-Ban glasses, which are not permitted inside exam halls due to their advanced technological features.

She stated that such smart glasses can be used for activities like accessing AI tools like ChatGPT, recording videos, or taking photographs. However, the university clarified that no direct evidence was found that the students had actually used the devices to cheat during the examination.

Despite this, the matter has been officially reported to the unfair means committee at both the institute and university levels. The committee will interact with the students and decide on further disciplinary action. Till then, the students remain debarred from that examination paper.

The incident has sparked discussions around the growing use of smart wearable technology and the challenges educational institutions face in preventing unfair practices during examinations.