Patiala Shocker: Engineering Student Found Dead In Punjabi University Hostel Room

Police and university officials investigate after a B.Tech student was found dead inside a hostel room at Punjabi University in Patiala | Representational Image

Patiala, May 21: A B.Tech student was found dead in a hostel room at the Punjabi University campus here, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Varun Preet Singh, a resident of Ping Kang village in Tarn Taran district.

The incident came to light late on Wednesday night when another hosteller went to the room to retrieve some of his personal belongings. Upon entering, the student discovered Varun Preet lying unresponsive in the room.

Body sent for postmortem examination

University security personnel were immediately alerted and a medical team from the campus health centre was rushed to the spot. However, after examination, doctors declared him brought dead.

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“The exact cause of death cannot be ascertained at this stage. The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and the exact reason behind the casualty will be clear only after the autopsy report is out,” the hostel provost said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)