DU Colleges Set To Welcome Fresh Batch Of Students Today

Delhi University Colleges held orientation programs yesterday to welcome new students, who are set to begin their first day of classes today, August 29.

After a long and stressful admissions process, the new students are excited to begin their academic year and take their first steps towards achieving their goals.

The colleges organised orientation programs to help students get used to their new surroundings, meet college officials, and learn about campus life. These programs are designed to make the transition to college life as smooth as possible for new students.

The university admitted more students than usual

So far, about 68,000 students have enrolled in undergraduate programs across 69 colleges and departments. This is a significant number, and the university is working hard to ensure that all students have a positive and productive learning experience.

This year, the university offered admission to 90,644 candidates, nearly 19,000 more than its sanctioned capacity of 71,600 seats, to ensure optimal utilization of available seats.

Admissions process is still ongoing

The admission process is ongoing, with a third round scheduled to admit students through performance-based programmes and supernumerary quotas, including those for children/widows of armed forces personnel (CW), extra-curricular activities (ECA), and sports, with the schedule to be announced soon.

Notably, around 27,554 candidates were lucky enough to get their top choice of college and course, but others are still waiting to find out if they have been accepted.

However, the admission process was marked by uncertainty due to a delay in the announcement of CUET results, which were deferred amid allegations of irregularities.

The academic session was originally slated to begin on August 1. Several student organisations and teacher associations have expressed concerns over the delayed start of the academic calendar, citing reduced vacation time for students and an increased burden on teachers to complete the syllabus within a shorter timeframe.

