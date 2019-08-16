DSSSB releases admit card for online exam of LDC, Steno and JLA posts; check at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Stenographer Grade II, and Junior Lab Assistant exam. Candidates who are appearing in the upcoming exam can download their admit cards from the board's official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

According to reports, the authority will conduct the Computer Based Test for the above-mentioned posts on August 17 and August 18, 2019. The DSSSB had released a notification earlier to recruit fresh candidates to the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Stenographer Grade-II, Junior Lab Assistant for which this recruitment drive is being conducted by the authority. Candidates appearing in the exam can follow the instructions given for their convenience below.

DSSSB has also released admit card for post codes 18/14, 94/14, 76/14, 200/14, 205/14, 52/15 for which offline exam will be conducted on August 18, 2019.

Steps to download the DSSSB Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Go to official website for DSSSB: http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR OFFLINE EXAM DATED 18.08.2019 FOR POSTCODES 18/14, 94/14, 76/14, 200/14, 205/14, 52/15”

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth correctly.

Step 4: Submit and download your admit card.