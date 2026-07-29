Delhi University's St Stephen's College Introduces Strict New Dress Code, Bans Shorts In Classrooms & Key Campus Areas |

New Delhi: Delhi University's St Stephen's College has outlined a new dress code for the current academic session, which bars students from wearing shorts in classrooms and several other areas of the campus.

The notice, dated July 26 and signed by Principal Professor Susan Elias, is titled "Campus Regulations & Guidelines" and states, "All Junior Members are required to strictly adhere to the following campus regulations."

Under the dress code, the notice, the copy of which has been seen by ANI, says, "Shorts are strictly prohibited in the following areas: Classrooms, Tutorials, and Laboratories; The Chapel; The Assembly Hall; The Library; The Dining Hall."

The notice also reiterates that "The entire college campus is a designated Smoke-Free Zone. Any violation of this rule will result in strict disciplinary action." It further asks students to "maintain campus cleanliness by using the provided litter/trash bins."

On identification, the notice states, "You must carry your valid College ID Card at all times. You may be required to present your ID before entering the Dining Hall for meals."

The circular has raised eyebrows among students and triggered discussion on social media, with many questioning the need for prescribing attire in academic spaces.

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ANI reached out to St Stephen's College Principal Prof. Susan Elias for a response on the rationale behind the dress code and whether the restrictions mark a change in campus policy. However, she did not respond to calls or messages till the filing of this report.

The college has not issued any public clarification on the notice so far.

Earlier on April 30, the Executive Council (EC) of the University of Delhi took serious note of alleged violations in the shortlisting criteria adopted by St Stephen's College during the direct recruitment process for Assistant Professors across various subjects.

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During the EC meeting, when the issue of deviation from the prescribed shortlisting norms was raised, the Council decided that the college should be restrained from issuing appointment letters to the recommended candidates. The Council also advised the college, noting that the shortlisting criteria adopted by it were not in accordance with university rules and were flawed.

The committee constituted by the EC to investigate the issue was chaired by Prof. Inder Mohan Kapahi, a Chancellor's nominee in the Executive Council. Other members included EC member Aman Kumar, EC member Dr Monica Arora, and EC member Dr LS Chaudhary.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)