Mumbai University Announces Additional MMS, MCA Entrance Test On August 16 | AI

Mumbai: In a move aimed at benefiting a larger number of students, the University of Mumbai's Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has announced an additional online entrance examination for admission to its two-year Master of Management Studies (MMS) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes. The entrance test will be conducted on August 16, 2026.

Registration Open Till August 10

The decision is expected to provide another opportunity to students who either did not apply for the earlier entrance examination or were unable to appear despite submitting their applications. Eligible candidates can register for the additional entrance test through the CDOE admission portal until August 10, 2026.

University officials said the initiative has been taken keeping the interests of students in mind and to ensure that deserving candidates are not deprived of admission due to missed deadlines or unavoidable circumstances.

UGC, AICTE-Approved Programmes

The MMS and MCA programmes offered through the Centre for Distance and Online Education are approved by both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, fee structure and the admission process is available on the CDOE website.

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The university noted that since the 2021–22 academic year, AICTE and UGC have permitted the CDOE to offer the MMS programme, which is considered equivalent to an MBA. Students can specialise in Human Resources, Finance and Marketing. The MCA programme is offered as a revised two-year course.

CDOE Director Prof. Shivaji Sargar appealed to eligible students to submit their online applications within the prescribed deadline and make use of the additional opportunity to secure admission.

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