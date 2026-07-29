Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Seeks Multiple NEET Exams A Year, Calls For Wider Examination Reforms | ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde on Tuesday called for conducting the NEET examination more than once a year, saying students should not lose an entire academic year because of a single examination.

Reforms Proposed During Lok Sabha Debate

Participating in the Lok Sabha debate on the bill aimed at preventing irregularities in public examinations, Shinde said the examination system required comprehensive reforms, including multiple opportunities for students to appear for NEET. He said illness, family emergencies and other unavoidable circumstances could prevent students, particularly those from rural areas, from taking the examination, resulting in the loss of an academic year.

Shinde also called for a comprehensive question-bank system, measures to reduce examination-related stress and effective regulation of the coaching industry.

Supports Tough Measures Against Paper Leaks

He said the proposed reforms to curb paper leaks, including fast-track courts, were aimed at protecting students and ensuring swift punishment for offenders. He also referred to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as an example of the government's accountability.

Launching an attack on the Opposition, Shinde accused it of politicising student concerns. He questioned the Opposition's claim of supporting students, saying its leaders had not visited Jantar Mantar during the 37-day student protest but had now begun raising the issue for political gains.

Shinde said the government had engaged with protesting students and withdrawn cases in several instances. He urged the Opposition to stop politicising paper leaks and instead support reforms aimed at securing the future of India's youth.

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