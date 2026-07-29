Guru Purnima 2026: Spiritual Organisations Plan Discourses, Rituals And Community Service Across Mumbai

Guru Purnima 2026 | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Spiritual organisations across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai have announced a series of programmes to mark Guru Purnima on Wednesday, July 29, with devotees set to participate in traditional rituals, spiritual discourses, devotional music and community service activities.

Significance Of Guru Purnima

The full moon day during the Hindu month of Ashadha is observed as Guru Purnima day. Traditionally this day is reserved for Guru Puja or Guru Worship. On this day disciples pay respect to their Gurus. Guru refers to spiritual guide who enlighten disciples by his knowledge and teachings.

The celebrations will be held at multiple venues across the city, with organisations highlighting the significance of the Guru-disciple tradition and the occasion as an opportunity for spiritual reflection and growth.

Sanatan Sanstha To Hold Programmes At Four Venues

Sanatan Sanstha will organise Guru Purnima Mahotsav simultaneously at four venues in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from 6 pm. The organisation will conduct a special lecture titled, "Ramrajya i.e., The Struggle and Direction for the Establishment of a Hindu Rashtra!" in Hindi at Dadar Matunga Cultural Centre, Matunga, and in Marathi at Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul in Vile Parle, Harmony Banquet Hall in Bhandup, and Late Annasaheb Patil Memorial Hall in Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai. The organisation has invited devotees and members of the public to attend the spiritual discourse.

The Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations and Sri Sathya Sai Trust will also celebrate Guru Purnima at Dharmakshetra in Andheri East with a day-long programme. The schedule will begin with Abhisekam and Aarti from 9.15 am, followed by Narayanseva from 10.30 am onwards, a follower said. Open Darshan at Satyadeep will be held between 4 pm and 5.45 pm, while Vedam recitation is scheduled from 5.15 pm to 5.45 pm. The celebrations will conclude with special bhajans and Aarti from 6 pm to 7.15 pm.

Meanwhile, yoga guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's followers will observe Guru Pada Pooja and Guru Pooja, two rituals rooted in the yogic tradition. Guru Pada Pooja, to be performed by a brahmachari, symbolises reverence to the Guru's feet as a means of deepening one's spiritual receptivity. This will be followed by Guru Pooja, a traditional Shodashopachara ritual involving sixteen forms of offerings and chants dedicated to the Guru, represented by a ceremonial lamp symbolising enlightened masters across cultures and faiths.

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