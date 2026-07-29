Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Integrated Relief Plan For Palghar, Nashik After Flood Damage

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed officials to prepare an integrated relief and rehabilitation plan for Palghar and Nashik districts to provide assistance beyond existing norms to families affected by heavy rains and floods.

Review Meeting Held On Palghar Damage

Chairing a review meeting on the rain-related damage in Palghar, Fadnavis said a special package would be approved to provide additional assistance to affected families. He also stressed the need for permanent infrastructure to minimise the impact of future disasters in the rain-prone and rapidly urbanising district.

The Chief Minister directed authorities to restore roads and communication facilities on priority and undertake infrastructure upgrades in the power distribution network to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during disasters.

Water Management Plan For Vasai-Virar

For the Vasai-Virar region, he called for the development of “holding spots” to temporarily store excess rainwater and directed officials to explore the use of land where leases have expired. He also called for detailed mapping of water bodies and drainage patterns and said the data should be incorporated into future development plans.

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Fadnavis directed Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) to prepare a plan for Palghar under the Maharashtra Resilient Development Programme (MRDP), similar to initiatives planned for Raigad and Ratnagiri. The plan could also facilitate World Bank funding.

Around 4,197 families in Palghar, Dahanu and Talasari have already received foodgrains and financial assistance. The meeting also discussed a ₹584.45-crore proposal for rebuilding damaged infrastructure, repairing roads and protective structures, raising bridges and culverts, and restoring water treatment facilities.

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