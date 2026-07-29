Panjab University PhD Scholar Dies Of Suspected Electrocution On Campus, Students Protest | AI

Chandigarh, Jul 28: A woman PhD scholar at Panjab University's Department of Microbiology died after allegedly being electrocuted on the campus Tuesday, triggering protests from the students.

The incident occurred when Jyoti (28) was going to the department from her hostel and took an unpaved pathway -- as the rainfall waterlogged the area -- and came into contact with an electric current that may have passed from a nearby electric junction box, officials said.

Thereafter, she collapsed and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Jyoti, a resident of Haryana's Rewari, was pursuing a PhD in the Department of Microbiology at Panjab University, the officials said, adding that her family has been informed about the incident.

Protesting Jyoti's death, students raised slogans against the authorities and staged a 'dharna' outside the vice chancellor's office, seeking immediate action against those responsible for electricity maintenance.

They forced their way through the VC office gate to hold protest.

"It was an unfortunate incident. Nobody is ready to take responsibility for the incident. We demand accountability from the university authorities," a protesting student said.

Appealing the protesting students to calm down, VC Renu Vig said, "It is an unfortunate incident. We will do whatever we can. If anyone is responsible for the incident, responsibility will be fixed." Protesting students demanded compensation for the victim's family, besides seeking a time-bound probe into the matter. They also demanded urgent measures to ensure such incidents do not reoccur in the future.

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari expressed grief over the death of the scholar and demanded registration of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

"Extremely saddened at the sad demise of a young PhD scholar Ms. Jyoti because of electrocution at @OfficialPU. My condolences to the family of Ms. Jyoti. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to Murder or causing death by a rash and negligent act must be registered under Section 105 / 106 of BNS and the matter needs to be properly investigated by the police," said the Congress MP in a post on X.

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