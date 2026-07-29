‘Drugs-Free Mumbai’ Campaign To Expand Across Maharashtra With School Counselling Committees | AI

Mumbai: "Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, a nationwide movement has been launched against narcotic drugs. In Maharashtra, this fight is being further strengthened under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji. The 'Drugs-Free Mumbai' campaign model will now be implemented across the entire State. 'De-addiction Guidance and Counselling Committees' will be established in all schools and colleges across Maharashtra, including Mumbai. I sincerely thank the Hon'ble Chief Minister for taking cognisance of my representation and making this important decision," said Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Chairman of the High-Level Committee for the De-addiction Awareness Campaign and Cabinet Minister.

Counselling Committees In Schools, Colleges

Through these committees, continuous awareness programmes on substance abuse will be conducted among students. The committees will also be responsible for identifying behavioural changes among students at an early stage, providing them with the necessary counselling, facilitating coordination between parents and teachers, and referring students to appropriate experts for guidance whenever required.

The Government of India has set a target of making the country free from narcotic drugs by 2029. To achieve this objective, a special campaign is being undertaken through coordinated efforts of all departments to strengthen preventive action against narcotic drugs and create widespread public awareness. In line with this, the Government of Maharashtra has also initiated various measures to make the de-addiction movement in the State more effective.

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Campaign Launch Scheduled On July 30

The 'Drugs-Free Mumbai' campaign will be formally launched by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis on July 30 at the Worli Dome. This is not merely an inaugural event but the beginning of a year-long mass awareness movement. The campaign will ensure the active participation of students, teachers, parents, voluntary organisations, psychiatrists, the National Service Scheme (NSS), the National Cadet Corps (NCC), and various sections of society. Throughout the year, schools and colleges will organise awareness programmes, guidance sessions, counselling initiatives, and interactive activities on de-addiction.

Cabinet Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha has appealed to students, parents, teachers, voluntary organisations, and all citizens to actively participate in this people's movement to build a drug-free Maharashtra

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