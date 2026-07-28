Maharashtra To Withdraw Cases Against Students Booked During NEET Protests | AI

The Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw police cases registered against students and youths who participated in demonstrations demanding the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Home Department To Begin Process

According to sources, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed the Home Department to initiate the process of withdrawing the cases filed during the statewide student protests. The move is expected to clear the police records of students who faced legal action for participating in the demonstrations, ensuring that their academic and professional careers are not affected by cases arising from protests.

In Mumbai, police had registered around 12 to 13 FIRs at various police stations, including Worli, Dadar, Sion, Mahim and Shivaji Park, against hundreds of students and protesters for allegedly participating in unauthorised demonstrations. More than 900 people were reportedly named or booked under bailable provisions, including charges related to unlawful assembly and violation of prohibitory orders under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Several protesters were also served notices through WhatsApp asking them to appear before investigating officers.

Cases Linked To Student Agitations

The decision came amid mounting demands from Opposition parties for the withdrawal of the cases. Many opposition leaders had urged Fadnavis to issue directions similar to those adopted in Bihar, arguing that criminal cases arising from democratic protests should not jeopardise students’ futures.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray had also demanded that all FIRs and notices against protesters be withdrawn. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Thackeray sought clarification from Fadnavis over alleged malpractice in the MH-CET examination for engineering admissions.

Thackeray claimed that minors had been detained and protesters had received police notices, while accusing the government of attempting to suppress youth voices through police action and removal of social media content. He offered free legal assistance to affected protesters and said his party would pursue allegations of police brutality.

He also questioned the identical marks reportedly scored by two siblings in Nanded and the case of a Bhandara student who allegedly scored higher in MH-CET than in the Class 12 board examination. With admissions set to begin, Thackeray demanded an immediate clarification from the Chief Minister.

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