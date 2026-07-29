Government Grants Approval To IES Skill Tech University; Bhoomi Pujan Held For Manik Lotlikar Education Tower

The Indian Education Society (IES), one of Maharashtra's oldest educational institutions with a legacy of 108 years, has received approval from the Government of Maharashtra to establish IES Skill Tech University in Mumbai.

To mark this milestone, the Bhoomi Pujan for the proposed 12-storey Manik Lotlikar Education Tower was held on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at the university site opposite Lilavati Hospital in Bandra (West), Mumbai.

The ceremony was attended by members of the IES Governing Council, trustees, educationists, alumni, architects, consultants, and other guests.

Established in 1918, IES manages over 50 schools and three colleges across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, providing education to thousands of students. The approval of IES Skill Tech University marks a major step in the institution's expansion into higher education.

The university will offer skill-based, industry-oriented, multidisciplinary programmes with a focus on emerging technologies, innovation, entrepreneurship, research, and global best practices. It aims to equip students with future-ready skills while contributing to India's vision of becoming a global knowledge and skill hub.

The Manik Lotlikar Education Tower, named in memory of late Shri Manik Lotlikar for his contribution to IES, will serve as the academic hub of the university. The 12-storey building will house infrastructure for teaching, research, innovation, and skill development.

The foundation ceremony marks the beginning of a new educational project expected to strengthen Maharashtra's higher education landscape and create opportunities for students, industry, and society.

With the establishment of IES Skill Tech University, the institution expands its focus on higher education and skill development while continuing its legacy in the education sector.